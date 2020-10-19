Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.24 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,248. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

