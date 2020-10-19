Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,846 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,603. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

