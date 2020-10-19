Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 5,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,695. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

