Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 41.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 232,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 67,906 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ResMed by 108.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.45. 3,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,122. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

