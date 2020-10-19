Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867,208 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $83,381,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 844,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.