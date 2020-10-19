Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.29. 13,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.10. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

