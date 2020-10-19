Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Msci in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $367.71. 1,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.67 and its 200-day moving average is $342.67. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $214.12 and a 1-year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

