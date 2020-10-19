Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,045 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

