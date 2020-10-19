Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $467.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,411. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $474.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

