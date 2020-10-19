Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.25. 211,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,210,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

