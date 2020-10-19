Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 902.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 721.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 133.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,099,000 after acquiring an additional 220,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.36. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

