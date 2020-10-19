Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.14. The stock has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

