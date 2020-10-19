Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 121.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 828.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 189.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,125 shares of company stock worth $4,201,177. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.70. 6,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,821. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.38 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.08.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

