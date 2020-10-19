Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

SCHX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.79. 858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,376. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

