Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,426 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,080,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares in the company, valued at $23,106,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

