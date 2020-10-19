Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

