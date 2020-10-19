Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 11.2% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Pool by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pool by 19.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of POOL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.46. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,182. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $363.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.56 and its 200-day moving average is $273.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

