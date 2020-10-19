Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,983 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,983 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357,516. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.