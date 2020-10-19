Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,858 shares of company stock valued at $16,348,616. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AYX traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $132.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.91, a PEG ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

