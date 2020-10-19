Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,575 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 452,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.59. 93,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

