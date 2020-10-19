Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 879.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Equinix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $815.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $721.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

