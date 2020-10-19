Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.86. 14,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

