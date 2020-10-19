Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $83,814,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.54.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

