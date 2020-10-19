Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.27

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 37869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,116 shares of company stock worth $8,827,896. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

