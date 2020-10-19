Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Shares of Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.20. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 595,418 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.85.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

