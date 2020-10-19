Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.71

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $8.47. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands.

ARDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

