Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Aritzia stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Aritzia has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

