Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,615 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

LMT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.