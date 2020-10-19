Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.0% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.32. 57,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.16.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

