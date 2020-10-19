Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

RTX traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

