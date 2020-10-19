Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.68. 92,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

