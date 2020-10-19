Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

NSC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.96. 11,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

