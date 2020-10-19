Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,119,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,110,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after buying an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

