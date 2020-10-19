Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.2% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.10. 161,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,192,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

