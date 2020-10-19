Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. ResMed comprises 2.2% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after acquiring an additional 859,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,981,000 after buying an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in ResMed by 35,499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 249,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 765.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 123,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,644.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.