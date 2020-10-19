ASML’s (ASML) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $386.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $409.11. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.50 and its 200 day moving average is $345.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.4095 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

