Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.79. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 1,575 shares trading hands.

ASMB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 74,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

