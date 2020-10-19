Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ARZGY opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

