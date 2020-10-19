AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 8,137 ($106.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,432.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,375.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

