AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -113.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 9.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

