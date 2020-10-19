ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.36. ATIF shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 4,772 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

