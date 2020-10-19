Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $252,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

