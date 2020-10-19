Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $209.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average is $172.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

