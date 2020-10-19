Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.42.

ALV opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

