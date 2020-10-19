Aventus Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001861 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $20,005.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aventus

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

