AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives $36.40 Average PT from Brokerages

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

RCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $407,333.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

RCEL stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.09. AVITA MED LTD/S has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $55.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.