B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG remained flat at $$6.87 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 155,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,870. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.