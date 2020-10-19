Baader Bank Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1)

Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €131.38 ($154.56).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. zooplus AG has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.06.

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

