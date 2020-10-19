BaaSid (BAAS) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $3,331.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

