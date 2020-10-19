Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) (ASX:BBN) Insider Sells A$246,300.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) (ASX:BBN) insider Gary Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.93 ($3.52), for a total value of A$246,300.00 ($175,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.81.

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

